Chef salad in Jefferson City

Jefferson City restaurants
Jefferson City restaurants that serve chef salad

Pizza Haus

1508 East McCarty Street, Jefferson City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Full Chef Salad$9.49
Oscar's Classic Diner

2118 Schotthill Woods Dr, Jefferson City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad$11.95
Fresh mixed greens topped with delicious turkey, ham, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese, hardboiled egg, bacon and tomatoes
