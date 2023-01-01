Chicken salad in Jefferson City
Jefferson City restaurants that serve chicken salad
The Pizza Company
1508 E. McCarty St, Jefferson City
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$9.50
Tossed Lettuce, Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, Onions, Mozzarella, Croutons
Pappo's Pizzeria - 2300 - Jefferson City
2300 Missouri Blvd, Jefferson City
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$14.49
Roasted chicken breast, sliced and served over our fresh romaine lettuce with homemade creamy caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and house-made croutons.