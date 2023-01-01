Cookies in Jefferson City
Jefferson City restaurants that serve cookies
More about The Pizza Company
The Pizza Company
1508 E. McCarty St, Jefferson City
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.50
More about Pappo's Pizzeria - 2300 - Jefferson City
Pappo's Pizzeria - 2300 - Jefferson City
2300 Missouri Blvd, Jefferson City
|BROWN BUTTER CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES
|$0.00
Made from scratch with real brown butter, Ghiradelli Chocolate, baked fresh and sprinkled with sea salt after bake.
|COOKIE DOUGH BALLS
|$0.00
Made from scratch with real brown butter & Ghiradelli Chocolate Chips. Cook these at home with our cookie dough Togo.