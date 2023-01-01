Tacos in Jefferson City
Jefferson City restaurants that serve tacos
The Pizza Company
1508 E. McCarty St, Jefferson City
|14” Taco
|$21.00
|12” Taco
|$15.75
Taqueria el Tapatio - 3600 Country Club Drive
3600 Country Club Drive, Jefferson City
|4 Tacos
|$9.99
Double corn tortilla, your choice of meat, cilantro, onions, with limes and choice of two salsas on the side
|3 Tacos
|$8.30
|6 Tacos
|$13.99
