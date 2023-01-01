Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Jefferson City

Go
Jefferson City restaurants
Toast

Jefferson City restaurants that serve tacos

Consumer pic

 

The Pizza Company

1508 E. McCarty St, Jefferson City

No reviews yet
Takeout
14” Taco$21.00
12” Taco$15.75
More about The Pizza Company
Item pic

 

Taqueria el Tapatio - 3600 Country Club Drive

3600 Country Club Drive, Jefferson City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
4 Tacos$9.99
Double corn tortilla, your choice of meat, cilantro, onions, with limes and choice of two salsas on the side
3 Tacos$8.30
Double corn tortilla, your choice of meat, cilantro, onions, with limes and choice of two salsas on the side
6 Tacos$13.99
Double corn tortilla, your choice of meat, cilantro, onions, with limes and choice of two salsas on the side
More about Taqueria el Tapatio - 3600 Country Club Drive

