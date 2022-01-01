Jefferson restaurants you'll love

Jefferson restaurants
Toast
  • Jefferson

Jefferson's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Must-try Jefferson restaurants

Auntie Skinners image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Auntie Skinners

107 W AUSTIN ST, Jefferson

Avg 4.2 (1403 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Texas Steak Melt$15.49
BBQ Queso Burger$14.49
Sugar Cookie Bread Pudding$5.49
McGarity's Restaurant & Saloon image

 

McGarity's Restaurant & Saloon

208 West Dallas Street, Jefferson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side Salad$5.95
Side Salad
Chicken Fried Chicken$18.95
Served with mashed potatoes and gravy and another side of your choice
McGarity's Cheeseburger$12.95
house-made pure beef burger on a brioche bun. topped with lettuce, tomato & onion. choice of american, provolone, swiss or blue cheese. add a fried egg 1.00. includes french fries
1852 on Austin image

STEAKS

1852 on Austin

124 E Austin Street, Jefferson

Avg 4.3 (113 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
