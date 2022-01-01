Cheeseburgers in Jefferson

Jefferson restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Auntie Skinners image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Auntie Skinners

107 W AUSTIN ST, Jefferson

Avg 4.2 (1403 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.49
More about Auntie Skinners
McGarity's Restaurant & Saloon image

 

McGarity's Restaurant & Saloon

208 West Dallas Street, Jefferson

No reviews yet
Takeout
McGarity's Cheeseburger$12.95
house-made pure beef burger on a brioche bun. topped with lettuce, tomato & onion. choice of american, provolone, swiss or blue cheese. add a fried egg 1.00. includes french fries
More about McGarity's Restaurant & Saloon

