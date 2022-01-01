Go
Toast

Jefferson's RoadHouse

Come in and enjoy!

1281 S. Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Siskiyou Burger$16.00
Half pound beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and house spread
Kid Mac n' Cheese$6.00
Fresh bowl of creamy macaroni and cheese
Kids' meals include -one(1) drink with your choice of milk, chocolate milk, juice or soft drink and your choice of one(1) side with a choice of french fries, tater tots, steamed veggies or fruit cup
Lil' Sis Burger$12.00
Quarter pound beef patty, house spread, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and American cheese
Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
Slow roasted BBQ pork, house made coleslaw and crispy onion straws on a house toasted brioche bun
Chicken Strip Basket 3 Filets$13.00
Three(3) golden fried battered chicken breasts and fresh cut fries
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$24.00
House made creamy Alfredo sauce and fettuccine noodles topped with a grilled chicken breast
Served with your choice of soup or salad and toasted garlic roll
Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad
Our Famous Prime Rib Sandwich$18.00
Tender slices of our seasoned prime rib, caramelized onions and creamy horseradish on a toasted garlic roll served with a cup of Au Jus
Le Croissant$18.00
Smoked turkey, bacon, avocado, sprouts, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese and mayonnaise on a croissant
Grilled Steak Salad Large$19.00
Mixed greens, sliced grilled steak cooked to your order, feta cheese, red onion, avocado and tomatoes served with your choice of dressing
Big Pig$18.00
Half pound beef patty, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and house spread
See full menu

Location

1281 S. Main St

Yreka CA

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

MacGregor's Book Nook Espresso

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Five Marys Burgerhouse

No reviews yet

The Heffernan family own and operate Five Marys Farms, named for the five girls in the family all named Mary after strong Catholic grandmothers on both sides of their families. Brian and Mary moved their family to Fort Jones CA in 2014 from the Bay Area to raise cattle, sheep, hogs and chickens on their Siskiyou County ranch.
Today, they care for their animals together as a family - working hard to produce a premium product with barley finished, dry-aged Black Angus beef, pastured Heritage pork and heritage grass-fed Navajo Churro lamb. They sell their meats by-the-cut from their farm store downtown Fort Jones (next to the restaurant!) and ship them on dry ice to customers all over the country.
They took over the historic bar in town formerly known as Charlie Bob's and Cold Stream Tavern to serve their own ranch raised meats and their favorite cocktails. Hope to see you there one day!
Order our meats at : www.shopfivemarys.com
More about M5 at : www.fivemarysfarms.com

Denny Bar Company

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Denny Bar Company

No reviews yet

Denny Bar Company is a distillery, restaurant, and full bar located in quaint Etna California. We offer a family-friendly dining and social experience in our historic 1880 two-story brick building.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston