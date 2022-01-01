Jeffersonville American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Jeffersonville

Pearl Street Taphouse image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Pearl Street Taphouse

407 Pearl Street, Jeffersonville

Avg 4.7 (752 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chili mac$10.00
Giant Soft Pretzel & Beer Cheese$10.00
Parmesan Encrusted Grilled Cheese$11.00
More about Pearl Street Taphouse
Orange Clover image

 

Orange Clover

590 Missouri Ave Suite 100, Jeffersonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Orange Citrus
Soup 1
CHICKEN SALAD CROISSANT$10.00
More about Orange Clover
American Smokehouse Stadium image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

American Smokehouse Stadium

5580 Hwy 62, Jeffersonville

Avg 4.2 (1115 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Big A.S.S. Dinner$53.00
Half pound each of pulled pork, pulled chicken, and sliced brisket. Also comes with a full rack of ribs, 3 large family sized sides, and 4 pieces of texas toast. Feeds 4-5
Half A.S.S. Dinner for Two$33.00
Half pound each of pulled pork, pulled chicken, and sliced brisket, 2 sides, and 2 pieces of texas toast.
8 Piece$12.97
More about American Smokehouse Stadium
Portage House image

PIZZA

Portage House

117 E Riverside Dr, Jeffersonville

Avg 4.6 (675 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SMASHED DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER$15.00
american cheese / lemon garlic mayo / tasty pickles / fries
JERK SPICED PORK TENDERLOIN (gf)$17.00
black bbq sauce / whipped potatoes / sautéed broccolini / red cabbage
CORNMEAL FRIED CATFISH SANDWICH$16.00
brioche bun / cajun tartar sauce / red cabbage / fries
More about Portage House
Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen image

 

Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen

130 West Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$13.50
8 oz. hand pattied beef, choice of american, swiss, chedder or pepper-jack cheese (add bacon +1)
Wings$15.00
one pound of crispy, golden fried wings tossed in house buffalo (mild or hot) or Cajun rub
Pretzel w/ Beer Cheese$9.50
fried klause pretzel served with house made beer cheese
More about Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen
Red Yeti image

 

Red Yeti

256 Spring St, Jeffersonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beer Cheese & Baguette$12.00
Trio of Tacos$14.00
Brewhouse Burger$14.00
More about Red Yeti
Harbor and Hops image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Harbor and Hops

3010 Gottbrath Parkway, Jeffersonville

Avg 4.2 (581 reviews)
Takeout
More about Harbor and Hops

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Jeffersonville

Pretzels

Cheeseburgers

Chili

Nachos

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad

French Toast

Boneless Wings

