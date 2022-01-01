Jeffersonville American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Jeffersonville
More about Pearl Street Taphouse
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Pearl Street Taphouse
407 Pearl Street, Jeffersonville
|Popular items
|Chili mac
|$10.00
|Giant Soft Pretzel & Beer Cheese
|$10.00
|Parmesan Encrusted Grilled Cheese
|$11.00
More about Orange Clover
Orange Clover
590 Missouri Ave Suite 100, Jeffersonville
|Popular items
|Orange Citrus
|Soup 1
|CHICKEN SALAD CROISSANT
|$10.00
More about American Smokehouse Stadium
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
American Smokehouse Stadium
5580 Hwy 62, Jeffersonville
|Popular items
|Big A.S.S. Dinner
|$53.00
Half pound each of pulled pork, pulled chicken, and sliced brisket. Also comes with a full rack of ribs, 3 large family sized sides, and 4 pieces of texas toast. Feeds 4-5
|Half A.S.S. Dinner for Two
|$33.00
Half pound each of pulled pork, pulled chicken, and sliced brisket, 2 sides, and 2 pieces of texas toast.
|8 Piece
|$12.97
More about Portage House
PIZZA
Portage House
117 E Riverside Dr, Jeffersonville
|Popular items
|SMASHED DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
|$15.00
american cheese / lemon garlic mayo / tasty pickles / fries
|JERK SPICED PORK TENDERLOIN (gf)
|$17.00
black bbq sauce / whipped potatoes / sautéed broccolini / red cabbage
|CORNMEAL FRIED CATFISH SANDWICH
|$16.00
brioche bun / cajun tartar sauce / red cabbage / fries
More about Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen
Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen
130 West Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$13.50
8 oz. hand pattied beef, choice of american, swiss, chedder or pepper-jack cheese (add bacon +1)
|Wings
|$15.00
one pound of crispy, golden fried wings tossed in house buffalo (mild or hot) or Cajun rub
|Pretzel w/ Beer Cheese
|$9.50
fried klause pretzel served with house made beer cheese
More about Red Yeti
Red Yeti
256 Spring St, Jeffersonville
|Popular items
|Beer Cheese & Baguette
|$12.00
|Trio of Tacos
|$14.00
|Brewhouse Burger
|$14.00