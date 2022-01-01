Jeffersonville bars & lounges you'll love

Boombozz Pizza image

 

Boombozz Pizza

1450 Veteran's Pkwy, Jeffersonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large New York Pie$14.99
New York Style Pomodoro Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Romano & Fresh Basil
Toasted Ravioli$9.49
Italian Cheese Filled Ravioli, lightly breaded. Served with Classic Red Sauce
Tater Kegs$8.99
Jumbo Tater Tots stuffed with Bacon & Cheddar Cheese. Served with your choice: House Buttermilk Ranch, Beer Cheese Queso, or Garlic Cream Sauce.
More about Boombozz Pizza
Pearl Street Taphouse image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Pearl Street Taphouse

407 Pearl Street, Jeffersonville

Avg 4.7 (752 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chili mac$10.00
Giant Soft Pretzel & Beer Cheese$10.00
Parmesan Encrusted Grilled Cheese$11.00
More about Pearl Street Taphouse
American Smokehouse Stadium image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

American Smokehouse Stadium

5580 Hwy 62, Jeffersonville

Avg 4.2 (1115 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Big A.S.S. Dinner$53.00
Half pound each of pulled pork, pulled chicken, and sliced brisket. Also comes with a full rack of ribs, 3 large family sized sides, and 4 pieces of texas toast. Feeds 4-5
Half A.S.S. Dinner for Two$33.00
Half pound each of pulled pork, pulled chicken, and sliced brisket, 2 sides, and 2 pieces of texas toast.
8 Piece$12.97
More about American Smokehouse Stadium
Portage House image

PIZZA

Portage House

117 E Riverside Dr, Jeffersonville

Avg 4.6 (675 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SMASHED DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER$15.00
american cheese / lemon garlic mayo / tasty pickles / fries
JERK SPICED PORK TENDERLOIN (gf)$17.00
black bbq sauce / whipped potatoes / sautéed broccolini / red cabbage
CORNMEAL FRIED CATFISH SANDWICH$16.00
brioche bun / cajun tartar sauce / red cabbage / fries
More about Portage House
Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen image

 

Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen

130 West Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$13.50
8 oz. hand pattied beef, choice of american, swiss, chedder or pepper-jack cheese (add bacon +1)
Wings$15.00
one pound of crispy, golden fried wings tossed in house buffalo (mild or hot) or Cajun rub
Pretzel w/ Beer Cheese$9.50
fried klause pretzel served with house made beer cheese
More about Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen
Cluckers image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Cluckers

100 West Riverside Dr., Jeffersonville

Avg 4 (1238 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozz Bites$7.99
5 -Piece Boneless Wings$6.99
Tater Tots$2.99
More about Cluckers
Red Yeti image

 

Red Yeti

256 Spring St, Jeffersonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beer Cheese & Baguette$12.00
Trio of Tacos$14.00
Brewhouse Burger$14.00
More about Red Yeti
Upland Brewing - Jeffersonville image

 

Upland Brewing - Jeffersonville

707 West Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Kentucky BBQ Wings$13.50
house-smoked wings, bbq sauce, pickled vegetables, horseradish parmesan dressing
Hot Seitan Sandwich$13.50
Nashville-style hot Three Carrots Seitan topped with housemade horseradish pickles
Spin Dip$11.00
toasted pita and house-fried blue corn tortilla chips. (gf) no pita. Vegetarian.
More about Upland Brewing - Jeffersonville
Parlour Jeffersonville image

 

Parlour Jeffersonville

131 West Chestnut St, Jeffersonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni Bombs$9.99
Four crispy dough balls filled with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of red sauce
1/2 Peppercorn Ranch$4.99
Romaine, house-made ranch dressing, chopped applewood bacon, diced tomatoes, red onion, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons
10 Build Your Own$10.99
Red sauce or olive oil base, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings
More about Parlour Jeffersonville
Harbor and Hops image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Harbor and Hops

3010 Gottbrath Parkway, Jeffersonville

Avg 4.2 (581 reviews)
Takeout
More about Harbor and Hops

