Jeffersonville bars & lounges you'll love

More about Boombozz Pizza
Boombozz Pizza
1450 Veteran's Pkwy, Jeffersonville
Popular items
Large New York Pie
$14.99
New York Style Pomodoro Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Romano & Fresh Basil
Toasted Ravioli
$9.49
Italian Cheese Filled Ravioli, lightly breaded. Served with Classic Red Sauce
Tater Kegs
$8.99
Jumbo Tater Tots stuffed with Bacon & Cheddar Cheese. Served with your choice: House Buttermilk Ranch, Beer Cheese Queso, or Garlic Cream Sauce.
More about Pearl Street Taphouse
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Pearl Street Taphouse
407 Pearl Street, Jeffersonville
Popular items
Chili mac
$10.00
Giant Soft Pretzel & Beer Cheese
$10.00
Parmesan Encrusted Grilled Cheese
$11.00
More about American Smokehouse Stadium
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
American Smokehouse Stadium
5580 Hwy 62, Jeffersonville
Popular items
Big A.S.S. Dinner
$53.00
Half pound each of pulled pork, pulled chicken, and sliced brisket. Also comes with a full rack of ribs, 3 large family sized sides, and 4 pieces of texas toast. Feeds 4-5
Half A.S.S. Dinner for Two
$33.00
Half pound each of pulled pork, pulled chicken, and sliced brisket, 2 sides, and 2 pieces of texas toast.
8 Piece
$12.97
More about Portage House
PIZZA
Portage House
117 E Riverside Dr, Jeffersonville
Popular items
SMASHED DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
$15.00
american cheese / lemon garlic mayo / tasty pickles / fries
JERK SPICED PORK TENDERLOIN (gf)
$17.00
black bbq sauce / whipped potatoes / sautéed broccolini / red cabbage
CORNMEAL FRIED CATFISH SANDWICH
$16.00
brioche bun / cajun tartar sauce / red cabbage / fries
More about Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen
Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen
130 West Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville
Popular items
Cheeseburger
$13.50
8 oz. hand pattied beef, choice of american, swiss, chedder or pepper-jack cheese (add bacon +1)
Wings
$15.00
one pound of crispy, golden fried wings tossed in house buffalo (mild or hot) or Cajun rub
Pretzel w/ Beer Cheese
$9.50
fried klause pretzel served with house made beer cheese
More about Cluckers
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Cluckers
100 West Riverside Dr., Jeffersonville
Popular items
Mozz Bites
$7.99
5 -Piece Boneless Wings
$6.99
Tater Tots
$2.99
More about Red Yeti
Red Yeti
256 Spring St, Jeffersonville
Popular items
Beer Cheese & Baguette
$12.00
Trio of Tacos
$14.00
Brewhouse Burger
$14.00
More about Upland Brewing - Jeffersonville
Upland Brewing - Jeffersonville
707 West Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville
Popular items
Kentucky BBQ Wings
$13.50
house-smoked wings, bbq sauce, pickled vegetables, horseradish parmesan dressing
Hot Seitan Sandwich
$13.50
Nashville-style hot Three Carrots Seitan topped with housemade horseradish pickles
Spin Dip
$11.00
toasted pita and house-fried blue corn tortilla chips. (gf) no pita. Vegetarian.
More about Parlour Jeffersonville
Parlour Jeffersonville
131 West Chestnut St, Jeffersonville
Popular items
Pepperoni Bombs
$9.99
Four crispy dough balls filled with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of red sauce
1/2 Peppercorn Ranch
$4.99
Romaine, house-made ranch dressing, chopped applewood bacon, diced tomatoes, red onion, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons
10 Build Your Own
$10.99
Red sauce or olive oil base, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings