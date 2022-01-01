Jeffersonville breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Jeffersonville

Orange Clover image

 

Orange Clover

590 Missouri Ave Suite 100, Jeffersonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Orange Citrus
Soup 1
CHICKEN SALAD CROISSANT$10.00
More about Orange Clover
Geraldine's Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Geraldine's Kitchen

402 Wall St, Jeffersonville

Avg 4.6 (56 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$6.99
Large tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon pieces, hash browns (cooked with onions), and served with small side of salsa.
Just A Burger$8.99
A 1/3 pound ground beef, hand pattied and lightly seasoned. Dressed with lettuce, onion, tomato, and dill pickle slices. Served with fries or tots. Includes options to add cheese, make it a double. Use Special Instructions box to modify Dressed options.
Build Your Own$7.99
The Build Your Own Omelet starts at a base price that includes 1 cheese. Add as many vegetables as you like for 25 cents each and as many meats as you like starting at $1.29 each. Includes choice of biscuit or toast with options to substitute pancake or other premium breads.
More about Geraldine's Kitchen
Wild Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

1450 Veterans Pkwy, Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (1631 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Omelet or Scramble$9.49
Starts with four “AA” Jumbo eggs and your choice of cheese. Additional charge for fillings.
Potato Head Casserole$12.49
Hashbrown potatoes baked with
sour cream, diced onions, spices
and cheddar-jack cheese. Topped
with breakfast sausage, diced
tomatoes, poblano pepper,
mushrooms, queso, onions and
an egg your way
Angus Burger$11.99
Grilled fresh Angus beef with your choice
of cheese, lettuce, tomato and red
onion on a toasted brioche bun
More about Wild Eggs

