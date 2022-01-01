Jeffersonville breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Jeffersonville
More about Orange Clover
Orange Clover
590 Missouri Ave Suite 100, Jeffersonville
|Popular items
|Orange Citrus
|Soup 1
|CHICKEN SALAD CROISSANT
|$10.00
More about Geraldine's Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES
Geraldine's Kitchen
402 Wall St, Jeffersonville
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$6.99
Large tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon pieces, hash browns (cooked with onions), and served with small side of salsa.
|Just A Burger
|$8.99
A 1/3 pound ground beef, hand pattied and lightly seasoned. Dressed with lettuce, onion, tomato, and dill pickle slices. Served with fries or tots. Includes options to add cheese, make it a double. Use Special Instructions box to modify Dressed options.
|Build Your Own
|$7.99
The Build Your Own Omelet starts at a base price that includes 1 cheese. Add as many vegetables as you like for 25 cents each and as many meats as you like starting at $1.29 each. Includes choice of biscuit or toast with options to substitute pancake or other premium breads.
More about Wild Eggs
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
1450 Veterans Pkwy, Jeffersonville
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Omelet or Scramble
|$9.49
Starts with four “AA” Jumbo eggs and your choice of cheese. Additional charge for fillings.
|Potato Head Casserole
|$12.49
Hashbrown potatoes baked with
sour cream, diced onions, spices
and cheddar-jack cheese. Topped
with breakfast sausage, diced
tomatoes, poblano pepper,
mushrooms, queso, onions and
an egg your way
|Angus Burger
|$11.99
Grilled fresh Angus beef with your choice
of cheese, lettuce, tomato and red
onion on a toasted brioche bun