Jeffersonville burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Jeffersonville
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Union Restaurant and GameYard
115 w chestnut, jeffersonville
|Popular items
|Union Chicken
|$13.00
Buttermilk Fried or Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Tomato, Garlic Aioli
|Gameyard BBQ
|$15.00
Sweet BBQ, Smoked Cheddar, Bacon, Tobacco Onions, Pickled Jalapeño, Romaine, Tomato
|The Forager
|$14.00
Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Mushrooms, Black Garlic Truffle Aioli
Parnelli's Chicago Eatery
3548 E 10th Street, Jeffersonville
|Popular items
|Baklava
|$1.99
A rich and flaky pastry layered with ground walnuts and honey makes a fantastic, dessert item. Add onto any dish for a complete meal deal.
|Chicago Dog
|$4.49
Vienna beef dog on a bun with mustard, onions, neon-green relish, dill pickle spear, diced tomatoes, sport peppers and celery salt. NO KETCHUP!
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$4.99
Vienna beef dog covered with Parnelli's award-winning chili and shredded Cheddar cheese.
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Thats My Dog Food Truck
125 W Chestnut, Jeffersonville
|Popular items
|Chicago
|$8.00
Onions, tomatoes, mustard, poppyseeds, dill pickle spear, sport peppers and celery salt
|Brat
|$7.00
Sauerkraut and mustard
|Nachos
|$6.00
Frito chips, taco meat, jalapeños, onions and cheese sauce
Parnelli's Food Truck
3548 E 10th Street, Jeffersonville
|Popular items
|Baklava
|$2.50
Rich and flaky Mediterranean pastry layered with ground walnuts and honey.
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$7.00
Vienna beef dog covered with Parnelli's award-winning chili and shredded Cheddar cheese.
|Italian Beef
|$10.00
Thinly sliced beef with au jus (dry, wet, or soaked) with sweet peppers or giardiniera.