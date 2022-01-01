Jeffersonville burger restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try burger restaurants in Jeffersonville

Union Restaurant and GameYard image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Union Restaurant and GameYard

115 w chestnut, jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (544 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Union Chicken$13.00
Buttermilk Fried or Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Tomato, Garlic Aioli
Gameyard BBQ$15.00
Sweet BBQ, Smoked Cheddar, Bacon, Tobacco Onions, Pickled Jalapeño, Romaine, Tomato
The Forager$14.00
Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Mushrooms, Black Garlic Truffle Aioli
More about Union Restaurant and GameYard
Parnelli's Chicago Eatery image

 

Parnelli's Chicago Eatery

3548 E 10th Street, Jeffersonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baklava$1.99
A rich and flaky pastry layered with ground walnuts and honey makes a fantastic, dessert item. Add onto any dish for a complete meal deal.
Chicago Dog$4.49
Vienna beef dog on a bun with mustard, onions, neon-green relish, dill pickle spear, diced tomatoes, sport peppers and celery salt. NO KETCHUP!
Chili Cheese Dog$4.99
Vienna beef dog covered with Parnelli's award-winning chili and shredded Cheddar cheese.
More about Parnelli's Chicago Eatery
Thats My Dog Food Truck image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Thats My Dog Food Truck

125 W Chestnut, Jeffersonville

Avg 4.7 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicago$8.00
Onions, tomatoes, mustard, poppyseeds, dill pickle spear, sport peppers and celery salt
Brat$7.00
Sauerkraut and mustard
Nachos$6.00
Frito chips, taco meat, jalapeños, onions and cheese sauce
More about Thats My Dog Food Truck
Parnelli's Food Truck image

 

Parnelli's Food Truck

3548 E 10th Street, Jeffersonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baklava$2.50
Rich and flaky Mediterranean pastry layered with ground walnuts and honey.
Chili Cheese Dog$7.00
Vienna beef dog covered with Parnelli's award-winning chili and shredded Cheddar cheese.
Italian Beef$10.00
Thinly sliced beef with au jus (dry, wet, or soaked) with sweet peppers or giardiniera.
More about Parnelli's Food Truck

