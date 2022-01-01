Apple salad in Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville restaurants that serve apple salad
More about Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen
Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen
130 West Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville
|Harvest Apple Salad
|$10.00
fresh spinach, candied pecans, craisins, granny smith apples, mandarin oranges, feta, house made lemon vinaigrette
More about Geraldine's Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES
Geraldine's Kitchen
402 Wall St, Jeffersonville
|Apple Walnut Salad
|$7.99
Large salad featuring a bed of greens topped with diced Fuji apples, dried cranberries, crumbled walnuts, grape tomatoes, and crumbled feta cheese, all drizzled with poppyseed dressing. Use Special Instructions box to eliminate ingredients or substitute cheese (sharp cheddar, white cheddar, mozzarella, or pepper jack). Use Salad Dressings option to substitute for poppyseed dressing.