Apple salad in Jeffersonville

Large salad featuring a bed of greens topped with diced Fuji apples, dried cranberries, crumbled walnuts, grape tomatoes, and crumbled feta cheese, all drizzled with poppyseed dressing. Use Special Instructions box to eliminate ingredients or substitute cheese (sharp cheddar, white cheddar, mozzarella, or pepper jack). Use Salad Dressings option to substitute for poppyseed dressing.

