Burritos in Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville restaurants that serve burritos
Geraldine's Kitchen
402 Wall St, Jeffersonville
|Breakfast Burrito
|$6.99
Large tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon pieces, hash browns (cooked with onions), and served with small side of salsa.
Wild Eggs
1450 Veterans Pkwy, Jeffersonville
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with
scrambled eggs, chorizo,
cheddar-jack cheese, poblano
pepper and onion. Topped
with queso, sour cream,
pico de gallo, avocado and
green onion. Served with skillet
potatoes and black beans