Burritos in Jeffersonville

Jeffersonville restaurants that serve burritos

Breakfast Burrito image

Geraldine's Kitchen

402 Wall St, Jeffersonville

Avg 4.6 (56 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$6.99
Large tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon pieces, hash browns (cooked with onions), and served with small side of salsa.
More about Geraldine's Kitchen
Breakfast Burrito image

Wild Eggs

1450 Veterans Pkwy, Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (1631 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$12.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with
scrambled eggs, chorizo,
cheddar-jack cheese, poblano
pepper and onion. Topped
with queso, sour cream,
pico de gallo, avocado and
green onion. Served with skillet
potatoes and black beans
More about Wild Eggs

