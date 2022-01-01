Chili in Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville restaurants that serve chili
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Pearl Street Taphouse
407 Pearl Street, Jeffersonville
|Chili mac
|$10.00
Parnelli's Chicago Eatery
3548 E 10th Street, Jeffersonville
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$4.99
Vienna beef dog covered with Parnelli's award-winning chili and shredded Cheddar cheese.
Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen
130 West Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville
|Chili
Parnelli's Food Truck
3548 E 10th Street, Jeffersonville
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$7.00
Vienna beef dog covered with Parnelli's award-winning chili and shredded Cheddar cheese.
|Lrg Chili Cheese Fries
|$6.50
Added by popular demand! Large order of Parnelli's award-winning chili and shredded cheddar cheese on top of our perfectly-seasoned fries