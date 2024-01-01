Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped steaks in Jeffersonville

Jeffersonville restaurants
Jeffersonville restaurants that serve chopped steaks

H1 Harry's Taphouse & Kitchen - 130 W. Riverside Drive (Downtown Jeffersonville)

130 West Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Steak$18.00
3/4 pound of seasoned ground beef, savory brown gravy, topped with mushrooms, onions and peppers. served with mashed potatoes & texas toast
More about H1 Harry's Taphouse & Kitchen - 130 W. Riverside Drive (Downtown Jeffersonville)
Harry's Taphouse & Kitchen Highway 62 - River Ridge

5580 Indiana Highway 62, Jeffersonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Steak$18.00
3/4 pound of seasoned ground beef, savory brown gravy, topped with mushrooms, onions and peppers. served with mashed potatoes & texas toast
More about Harry's Taphouse & Kitchen Highway 62 - River Ridge

