Chopped steaks in Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville restaurants that serve chopped steaks
More about H1 Harry's Taphouse & Kitchen - 130 W. Riverside Drive (Downtown Jeffersonville)
H1 Harry's Taphouse & Kitchen - 130 W. Riverside Drive (Downtown Jeffersonville)
130 West Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville
|Chopped Steak
|$18.00
3/4 pound of seasoned ground beef, savory brown gravy, topped with mushrooms, onions and peppers. served with mashed potatoes & texas toast
More about Harry's Taphouse & Kitchen Highway 62 - River Ridge
Harry's Taphouse & Kitchen Highway 62 - River Ridge
5580 Indiana Highway 62, Jeffersonville
|Chopped Steak
|$18.00
3/4 pound of seasoned ground beef, savory brown gravy, topped with mushrooms, onions and peppers. served with mashed potatoes & texas toast