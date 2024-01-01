Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Jeffersonville

Go
Jeffersonville restaurants
Toast

Jeffersonville restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

Boombozz Pizza - Jeffersonville

1450 Veteran's Pkwy, Jeffersonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Cobb Salad - Reg$10.99
Crisp Romaine tossed with Marinated Chicken, Onion, Hard-boiled Egg, Proscuitto Ham,
Asiago Cheese, Artichoke, and Roasted Red Peppers tossed in our House Buttermilk Ranch
Side Italian Cobb Salad$5.99
More about Boombozz Pizza - Jeffersonville
Banner pic

 

La Catrina Tacos & Tequila - Jeffersonville

125 West Chestnut Street, Jeffersonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Frontera Cobb Salad$12.00
romaine, grilled chicken breast, red cabbage, bacon, egg, avocado, cucumber, pickled red onion, tortilla crisps, jalapeno ranch dressing on the side
More about La Catrina Tacos & Tequila - Jeffersonville

Browse other tasty dishes in Jeffersonville

Chicken Tenders

Nachos

Pear Salad

Burritos

Muffins

Salmon

French Fries

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Jeffersonville to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Salem

No reviews yet

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (163 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (230 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (617 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1362 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (322 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (505 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston