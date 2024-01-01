Cobb salad in Jeffersonville
Boombozz Pizza - Jeffersonville
1450 Veteran's Pkwy, Jeffersonville
|Italian Cobb Salad - Reg
|$10.99
Crisp Romaine tossed with Marinated Chicken, Onion, Hard-boiled Egg, Proscuitto Ham,
Asiago Cheese, Artichoke, and Roasted Red Peppers tossed in our House Buttermilk Ranch
|Side Italian Cobb Salad
|$5.99
La Catrina Tacos & Tequila - Jeffersonville
125 West Chestnut Street, Jeffersonville
|Frontera Cobb Salad
|$12.00
romaine, grilled chicken breast, red cabbage, bacon, egg, avocado, cucumber, pickled red onion, tortilla crisps, jalapeno ranch dressing on the side