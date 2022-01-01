Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Jeffersonville

Go
Jeffersonville restaurants
Toast

Jeffersonville restaurants that serve croissants

Orange Clover image

 

Orange Clover

590 Missouri Ave Suite 100, Jeffersonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
OC CROISSANT$4.99
CHICKEN SALAD CROISSANT$10.59
TUNA CROISSANT$10.59
More about Orange Clover
Geraldine's Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Geraldine's Kitchen

402 Wall St, Jeffersonville

Avg 4.6 (56 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Sandwich On Croissant$4.59
More about Geraldine's Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Jeffersonville

Stuffed Mushrooms

Chili

Cheeseburgers

Pepperoni Pizza

Bruschetta

Cake

Chicken Salad

Fried Pickles

Map

More near Jeffersonville to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Salem

No reviews yet

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (118 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (838 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston