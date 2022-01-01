Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Jeffersonville

Go
Jeffersonville restaurants
Toast

Jeffersonville restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Geraldine's Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Geraldine's Kitchen

402 Wall St, Jeffersonville

Avg 4.6 (56 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$2.19
More about Geraldine's Kitchen
Wild Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs - Jeffersonville

1450 Veterans Pkwy, Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (1631 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.99
More about Wild Eggs - Jeffersonville

Browse other tasty dishes in Jeffersonville

Chicken Sandwiches

Croissants

Cheeseburgers

Fried Pickles

Cookies

Egg Sandwiches

Cheesecake

Chili

Map

More near Jeffersonville to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (303 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Salem

No reviews yet

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (303 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (132 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (465 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1004 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (259 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (382 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston