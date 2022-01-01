Nachos in Jeffersonville

American Smokehouse Stadium image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

American Smokehouse Stadium

5580 Hwy 62, Jeffersonville

Avg 4.2 (1115 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos$10.00
More about American Smokehouse Stadium
Thats My Dog Food Truck image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Thats My Dog Food Truck

125 W Chestnut, Jeffersonville

Avg 4.7 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$6.00
Frito chips, taco meat, jalapeños, onions and cheese sauce
More about Thats My Dog Food Truck
Upland Brewing - Jeffersonville image

 

Upland Brewing - Jeffersonville

707 West Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nachos$10.50
blue corn chips, mozzarella, and cheddar-Jack, fresh jalapenos, tomatoes, black beans, tomato-jalapeno salsa guacamole or sour cream for an additional charge. Spicy chicken, spicy beef, Southwest tofu, or BBQ pulled pork. Vegetarian and gluten-free. Add proteins and add-ons for an additional charge.
More about Upland Brewing - Jeffersonville

