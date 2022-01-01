Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Jeffersonville

Jeffersonville restaurants
Toast

Jeffersonville restaurants that serve pancakes

Orange Clover image

 

Orange Clover

590 Missouri Ave Suite 100, Jeffersonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
PANCAKES ala carte$4.99
More about Orange Clover
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Geraldine's Kitchen

402 Wall St, Jeffersonville

Avg 4.6 (56 reviews)
Takeout
3 Stack Pancakes$5.59
Three fluffy pancakes with options to add chocolate chips or M&Ms. Served with butter & syrup.
2 Stack Pancakes$4.49
Two fluffy pancakes with options to add chocolate chips or M&Ms. Served with butter & syrup.
Pancake$2.39
More about Geraldine's Kitchen
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

1450 Veterans Pkwy, Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (1631 reviews)
Takeout
Side Pancake$3.99
Side of 2 Pancakes S/P$7.99
24 Karat Cake Pancakes$12.99
A decadent indulgence featuring two carrot cake pancakes smothered in sweet cream cheese icing and candied pecans. Perfectly finished with powdered sugar and cinnamon.
More about Wild Eggs

