Patty melts in Jeffersonville

Jeffersonville restaurants that serve patty melts

Cast Iron Steakhouse image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Cast Iron Steakhouse

1207 E. Market st, Jeffersonville

Avg 5 (229 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt$13.99
More about Cast Iron Steakhouse
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Geraldine's Kitchen

402 Wall St, Jeffersonville

Avg 4.6 (56 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt$8.99
A 1/3 pound smashburger topped with caramelized onions and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread. Served with choice of fries or tots. Use Special Instructions box for cheese substitution (American, Sharp Cheddar, Pepper Jack, or Provolone) or other changes.
More about Geraldine's Kitchen

