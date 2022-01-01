Philly cheesesteaks in
Jeffersonville
/
Jeffersonville
/
Philly Cheesesteaks
Jeffersonville restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen
130 West Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville
No reviews yet
Philly Cheesesteak
$15.00
fresh shaved prime rib, topped with provolone cheese, onion and peppers
More about Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Jeffersonville
Chili Dogs
Boneless Wings
Grilled Chicken
Pretzels
Chicken Salad
Burritos
Mac And Cheese
Baklava
More near Jeffersonville to explore
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
New Albany
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Prospect
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Simpsonville
No reviews yet
Crestwood
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Corydon
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Salem
No reviews yet
Sellersburg
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Shelbyville
Avg 4.9
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
Bardstown
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Frankfort
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Danville
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Lexington
Avg 4.5
(80 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(88 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(247 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(679 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.4
(160 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(231 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston