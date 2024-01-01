Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey melts in Jeffersonville

Jeffersonville restaurants
Jeffersonville restaurants that serve turkey melts

Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen image

 

H1 Harry's Taphouse & Kitchen - 130 W. Riverside Drive (Downtown Jeffersonville)

130 West Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey & Bacon Melt$14.00
Oven roasted turkey with bacon, melted chedder cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and honey mustard on a wheatberry bread.
More about H1 Harry's Taphouse & Kitchen - 130 W. Riverside Drive (Downtown Jeffersonville)
Main pic

 

Harry's Taphouse & Kitchen Highway 62 - River Ridge

5580 Indiana Highway 62, Jeffersonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey & Bacon Melt$14.00
Oven roasted turkey with bacon, melted chedder cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and honey mustard on a wheatberry bread.
More about Harry's Taphouse & Kitchen Highway 62 - River Ridge

