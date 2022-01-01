Go
Jeffrey's Bistro

Come on in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

123 Ivinson Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (224 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

123 Ivinson Ave

Laramie WY

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
