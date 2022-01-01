Go
Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ

Family owned & operated restaurant, specializing in chef driven, scratch made BBQ & classic American comfort food; featuring low & slow smoked meats, including Chopped Beef Brisket & Sliced Tri-Tip, Pulled Pork & Pulled Chicken, as well as delicious signature side dishes including award winning Mac & Cheese, Potato Salad, Ranch Beans & Housemade Potato Chips. Our menu offers a variety of sandwiches, salads, share tray, BBQ combo trays & daily specials; like our award winning Paella. We also feature a fantastic selection of premium local wines & craft beer, cider, kombucha & specialty beverages. We are passionate about the culinary arts and the wine & beer industry, and providing warm & friendly hospitality, in our casual, relaxed, outdoor courtyard dining area. We are not Texas BBQ and we are not Santa Maria BBQ, we are Jeffry's Wine Country BBQ and we invite you to take a walk down the alley, and come in for a creative & fun culinary experience. We look forward to you joining us.

819 12th St. Suite B

Popular Items

Beef Brisket$16.00
Slow Smoked Chopped Beef Brisket, Housemade BBQ Sauce & Housemade Pickles, on a Toasted French Roll
BBQ Sampler Tray$44.00
1/2 lb. each of Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, and Chopped Brisket with Ranch beans, Creamy Slaw, House Pickles & Sliced Sourdough bread
BBQ Chicken Salad$16.00
Chopped Romaine, Shredded Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Smoked Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Roasted Corn & Black Beans, Diced Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions & Crispy Tortilla Strips
Wine Country Bacon Cheeseburger$16.00
1/2 lb Burger, Sharp White Cheddar, House Made Bacon, Horseradish Aioli,Pickled onions, and Baby Arugula on a toasted French Roll
Chicken Cobb Salad$16.00
Mixed Greens, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Smoked Chicken, Chopped Bacon, Sliced Avocado, Diced Tomatoes & Hard Boiled Egg
Tray of Fries$7.00
Seasoned with our House Rub, Served with Housemade Spicy Ketchup & Buttermilk Ranch
Pulled Pork$15.00
Slow Smoked Pulled Pork, Housemade BBQ Sauce, Pickled Onion-Cabbage Slaw, on a Toasted French Roll
Smoked Tri-Tip$16.00
Dry Rubbed, Slow Smoked, thinly sliced Tri-Tip, Housemade BBQ Sauce, on a Toasted French Roll
Simply Mac & Cheese
Simply Mac & Cheese (8 oz.)
Ribs
3 Pork Ribs
Location

819 12th St. Suite B

Paso Robles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

