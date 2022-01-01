Go
Jeff's Gourmet Sausage Factory

Fresh Quality Fast

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

8930 W. Pico Blvd • $$

Avg 4.8 (5800 reviews)

Popular Items

Western Burger$11.00
Our famous 1/3 lb. beef patty topped with homemade onion rings and smothered with our finger-lickin western sauce.
Western Sauce
Chicken Tenders$13.00
6 juicy all-white meat chicken tenders breaded in a thin crispy coating. Served with western dipping sauce.
Fries$4.25
Thin and crispy with a hint of salt.
Jeff's Kosher Dog$6.00
Jeff's homemade all beef kosher hot dog served on a bakery fresh bun with your choice of standard toppings.
Ranch
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Juicy grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted garlic aioli, on a toasted French bun.
Ketchup
Jeff's Beef Burger$9.25
"The best in town." A juicy 1/3 lb. beef patty made daily from fresh ground chuck steak. served on a bakery fresh bun topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and a touch of Jeff's Aioli.
Seasoned Fries$5.25
Curley fried potatoes with a light cajun seasoning
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8930 W. Pico Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
