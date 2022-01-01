Churrasco de Brasil
Come in and enjoy!
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
150 W Wetmore Rd • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
150 W Wetmore Rd
Tucson AZ
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
StayNaked Kitchen
Get Naked For Dinner
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Tucson Fat Noodle
Come in and enjoy!
Lucky Wishbone #5
Proudly Serving Tucson since 1953!