Churrasco de Brasil

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

150 W Wetmore Rd • $$$

Avg 4.6 (1345 reviews)

Popular Items

Key Lime Pie$8.50
Grilled Chicken Breast$16.00
Homemade Flan$8.50
Family Meal for 4$96.00
INCLUDED: Cheese Bread, 4 Meat Empanadas, Salad choose one: Spring Mix, Potato Salad, Chicken Salad, Caprese Salad, or Caesar Salad, Meats from the Grill choose one: Picanha (House Special Sirloin) AND Chicken Breast wrapped in Bacon, or Picanha (House Special Sirloin) AND Parmesan Pork Tenderloin OR Pork Sausage, Side dishes choose one: Mashed Potatoes, Black Beans and Rice, Caramelized Bananas. All orders include Chimichurri sauce.
Chimichurri
Ribeye$28.00
Meat Empanada$2.00
Family Meal for 2$56.00
INCLUDED: Cheese Bread, 2 Meat Empanadas, Salad choose one: Spring Mix, Potato Salad, Chicken Salad, Caprese Salad, or Caesar Salad, Meats from the Grill choose one: Picanha (House Special Sirloin) AND Chicken Breast wrapped in Bacon, or Picanha (House Special Sirloin) AND Parmesan Pork Tenderloin OR Pork Sausage, Side dishes choose one: Mashed Potatoes, Black Beans and Rice, Caramelized Bananas. All orders include Chimichurri sauce.
Premium Family Meal for 4$124.00
INCLUDED: Cheese Bread, 4 Meat Empanadas, Salad choose one: Spring Mix, Potato Salad, Chicken Salad, Caprese Salad, or Caesar Salad, Meats from the Grill choose one: Filet Mignon OR Ribeye, AND Chicken Breast wrapped in Bacon OR Parmesan Pork Tenderloin, Side dishes choose one: Mashed Potatoes, Black Beans and Rice, Caramelized Bananas. All orders include Chimichurri sauce.
Caesar Salad$12.00
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Buffet
Delivery

Location

150 W Wetmore Rd

Tucson AZ

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
