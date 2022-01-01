Go
Main picView gallery

JEM Social - 7601 N Kings Hwy

Open today 6:00 PM - 1:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

7601 N Kings Hwy

Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday6:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday6:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday6:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday6:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday6:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday6:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday6:00 pm - 1:59 am

Location

7601 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach SC 29572

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Anchor Cafe at Grand Dunes Marina - 8205 Marina Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
8205 Marina Pkwy Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
View restaurantnext
Nakato Wisteria
orange starNo Reviews
10177 N Kings Hwy H06 Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
View restaurantnext
Croissants Bistro & Bakery at the Grande Dunes - 8014 N Kings Hwy B
orange starNo Reviews
8014 N Kings Hwy B Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
View restaurantnext
Hook & Barrel - 8014 N Kings Hwy B H&B
orange starNo Reviews
8014 N Kings Hwy B Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
View restaurantnext
Kingston Bistro - 9734 N Kings Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
9734 N Kings Hwy Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
View restaurantnext
Calli Baker's Firehouse Bar & Grill
orange star5.0 • 5
910 Lake Arrowhead Rd Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Myrtle Beach

The Melting Pot - Myrtle Beach SC
orange star4.9 • 4,152
5001 N Kings Hwy Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
View restaurantnext
Fire and Smoke Gastropub
orange star4.5 • 1,971
411 79th Ave N Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Myrtle Beach
orange star4.6 • 1,899
1289 38th Avenue N Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - MB Market Commons
orange star4.6 • 1,899
3630 Walton Dr. Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
View restaurantnext
Jimmyz Original Hibachi House - Pine Island road Myrtle beach
orange star4.1 • 1,541
1780 Pine Island Rd Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
View restaurantnext
Bar-B-Que House-Surfside - 1205 Highway 17 N
orange star4.4 • 948
1205 Highway 17 N Surfside Beach, SC 29575
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Myrtle Beach

Murrells Inlet

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Conway

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

North Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Pawleys Island

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Supply

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Southport

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Carolina Beach

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

JEM Social - 7601 N Kings Hwy

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston