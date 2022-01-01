JEM Social - 7601 N Kings Hwy
Open today 6:00 PM - 1:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 pm - 1:59 am
Location
7601 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach SC 29572
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Anchor Cafe at Grand Dunes Marina - 8205 Marina Pkwy
No Reviews
8205 Marina Pkwy Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
View restaurant
Croissants Bistro & Bakery at the Grande Dunes - 8014 N Kings Hwy B
No Reviews
8014 N Kings Hwy B Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
View restaurant
Hook & Barrel - 8014 N Kings Hwy B H&B
No Reviews
8014 N Kings Hwy B Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Myrtle Beach
Jimmyz Original Hibachi House - Pine Island road Myrtle beach
4.1 • 1,541
1780 Pine Island Rd Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
View restaurant