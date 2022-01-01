Go
Toast
  • /
  • Madison
  • /
  • Jendy's Pizzeria - Hanover

Jendy's Pizzeria - Hanover

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA

239 W Lagrange Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (493 reviews)

Popular Items

6pc Boneless Chicken Wings$6.49
(L) All Meat$15.95
Cheesy Bread
1/2 Breadsticks$2.99
Pepperoni Sticks$5.49
Chef Salad$6.99
Full Breadsticks$4.49
12pc Boneless Chicken Wings$9.49
(M) Cheese$9.49
(L) Cheese$11.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

239 W Lagrange Rd

Hanover IN

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Smokin Crowes BBQ

No reviews yet

Good down home-smoked BBQ always smoked on-site.

MAD LOVE eat + drink

No reviews yet

MAD LOVE eat + drink is a Fun & Energetic restaurant/bar with a pulse. We are located in beautiful historic MADison INdiana, We have a cool mix of History, Funky Art, Music, Great Food and Specialty Island Style Drinks along with a Full Bar.

The Red Pepperoni

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Red Pepper Madison Toast Now shard 5

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston