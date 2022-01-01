Go
Toast

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Come in and enjoy!

12 East Broad Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

12 East Broad Street

Greenville SC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

SIP Whiskey & Wine Greenville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy our roof top deck, whiskey & wine bar offering tasting pours & small plates amid rustic wood & barrels.

Neat Bourbon Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sully's Steamers

No reviews yet

This isn’t your ole’ plain bagel and cream cheese kind of shop. At Sully’s, we believe the world’s best sandwiches let off steam. Steamers packed with fresh, delicious ingredients melted together into an explosion of flavor. That kick back, take-a-load-off kind, the “Man, that hit the spot” kind. That’s what Sully’s is all about, so come in, eat up, and let off a little steam.

Juniper

No reviews yet

Serving Up Epic Views, Food and Drink. Located eight floors above Greenville’s Main Street, Juniper offers ample space and always-stellar cocktails and food.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston