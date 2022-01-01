Go
Toast

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Come in and enjoy!

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

2312 12th Ave. South • $$

Avg 4.7 (1671 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

2312 12th Ave. South

Nashville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bottle Cap

No reviews yet

Neighborhood hang on 12 South with delicious pub favorites, fresh cocktails & fun atmosphere!

12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey

No reviews yet

Frothy Monkey is an all day cafe with locations in Nashville, Franklin, and Chattanooga Tennessee.

Locust

No reviews yet

Locust aims to be a fun and easygoing hangout centered around dumplings, hand-cut noodles, and shaved ice.
The brainchild of former The Catbird Seat Chef Trevor Moran, Locust fits the approachable nature of the 12South neighborhood it's nestled in. Come by, eat some dumplings, drink some highballs, and enjoy your time with us.

Ladybird Taco

No reviews yet

A fast-casual restaurant located in Nashville, TN specializing in breakfast and lunch tacos. Modeled after the taco scene in Austin, Ladybird serves house-made tortillas, queso, and salsa from fresh ingredients, alongside full barista service all day.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston