Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar

No reviews yet

Influenced by chef Michael Schlow and his team’s travels to South America, Japan, Spain and Mexico, the 34-item menu highlights the vivacious flavors of Nikkei cuisine with a new focus on maki rolls and traditional sushi rolls. Diners will also enjoy a revamped menu of small plates, tacos, entrées and desserts—all with the same creative passion of previous Tico menus.

