Go
Toast

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Come in and enjoy!

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

526 8th Street SE • $$

Avg 4.8 (15 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

526 8th Street SE

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bombay Street Food

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Roost-

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Caruso's Grocery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Roost

No reviews yet

New York Style Pizza.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston