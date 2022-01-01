Go
Toast

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Come in and enjoy!

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

545 N McDonough St • $$

Avg 4.8 (1318 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

545 N McDonough St

Decatur GA

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BOHO115

No reviews yet

A CASUAL COASTAL OASIS ON THE HISTORIC DECATUR SQUARE,
OFFERING AN INNOVATIVE FUSION OF GLOBAL SEAFOOD FARE.

OSullivans (MacMcGee)

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

BBQ Cafe

No reviews yet

A Taste of the 'Sip

Twain's Brewpub & Billiards

No reviews yet

Ale in Good Fun!
With pool tables, shuffleboard, darts, large patios, and a giant bar & dining room, there's something for everyone!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston