Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Come in and enjoy!
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
1892 Eastland Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1892 Eastland Ave
Nashville TN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Roberta's Pizza - Nashville
Come in and enjoy!
Eastwood Deli Co
Locally owned and community-minded deli in East Nashville serving up breakfast and lunch, featuring in-house smoked and cured meats, specialty sandwiches, hearty soups, fresh salads, from-scratch baked goods, and family meals to go.
Dino's Restaurant
Ice Cold Beer. Fine Food.
St. Vito
Nashville based sfincione pizza and Sicilian street food pop up! Pick up orders only right now. Wednesday- Saturday at Hunters Station in East Nashville and pickup hours are 4pm-8pm. Free Parking available! Park in the back and make your way towards the staircase. My kitchen door is right by the stairs.