Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Testaccio – Antica Cucina Romana

Inspired by the rich culinary scene of its namesake neighborhood in Rome, Testaccio's menu centers around healthy foods cooked in a natural wood burning oven, and a thoughtful selection of Mediterranean and amphora-made wines.

Contrary to beloved sister restaurant Osteria Langhe, which focuses solely on the Piemonte region of Italy, the menu at Testaccio pays homage to a diverse range of cultures that now call this landmark neighborhood home.

