Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Come in and enjoy!
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
2512 N Milwaukee Ave. • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2512 N Milwaukee Ave.
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Paulie Gee's Logan Square
A 20% automatic gratuity has been added for our staff. If your experience is exceptional, please feel free to add additional gratuity. Thank You!
Senor Pan Cafe -Logan Square
Come in and enjoy!
En Passant
Comfort Food
Testaccio – Antica Cucina Romana
Inspired by the rich culinary scene of its namesake neighborhood in Rome, Testaccio's menu centers around healthy foods cooked in a natural wood burning oven, and a thoughtful selection of Mediterranean and amphora-made wines.
Contrary to beloved sister restaurant Osteria Langhe, which focuses solely on the Piemonte region of Italy, the menu at Testaccio pays homage to a diverse range of cultures that now call this landmark neighborhood home.