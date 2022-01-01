Go
Toast

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Come in and enjoy!

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

416 E 36th St. • $$

Avg 4.9 (1000 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

416 E 36th St.

Charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Heist Brewery

No reviews yet

Full service brewery, restaurant and bar. Dine in and curbside pickup available.

Haberdish

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Summit Coffee Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Goodyear House

No reviews yet

Built On
Good Times

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston