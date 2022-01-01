Go
Toast

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Come in and enjoy!

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

4203 Park Rd. • $$

Avg 4.8 (882 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Contactless Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

4203 Park Rd.

Charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Velvet Taco

No reviews yet

Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”

Amelie's French Bakery: Cake's

No reviews yet

Order one of Amelie's signature cakes or create your own type of cake with a special design!

Suárez Bakery

No reviews yet

Dessert-focused bakery in Charlotte's Park Road Shopping Center

ROCKSALT

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston