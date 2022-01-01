Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Mia Italian Tapas & Bar

No reviews yet

MIA ITALIAN TAPAS & BAR BRINGS A UNIQUE APPROACH TO ITALIAN FOOD HERE AT DOMAIN NORTHSIDE IN AUSTIN. WE ARE THE ONLY LOCALLY OWNED ITALIAN RESTAURANT WHERE TAPAS, HAND MADE PASTA, CLASSIC COCKTAILS, GRILLED PIZZAS, AND WARM HOSPITALITY COME TOGETHER TO DELIVER A MEMORABLE DINING EXPERIENCE.

