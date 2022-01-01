Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Come in and enjoy!
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
11601 Rock Rose Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
11601 Rock Rose Ave
Austin TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Flyrite Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
Lotus Chinese
Lotus Chinese offers Northern-style, housemade soup dumplings and dumplings with traditional and creative dipping sauces, wok fried rice, lo mein noodles, and more classic American Chinese favorites.
Rosen's Bagels
Fresh New York Style Bagels
Mia Italian Tapas & Bar
MIA ITALIAN TAPAS & BAR BRINGS A UNIQUE APPROACH TO ITALIAN FOOD HERE AT DOMAIN NORTHSIDE IN AUSTIN. WE ARE THE ONLY LOCALLY OWNED ITALIAN RESTAURANT WHERE TAPAS, HAND MADE PASTA, CLASSIC COCKTAILS, GRILLED PIZZAS, AND WARM HOSPITALITY COME TOGETHER TO DELIVER A MEMORABLE DINING EXPERIENCE.