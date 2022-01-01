Go
Toast

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Come in and enjoy!

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

1198 Howell Mill Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (1968 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1198 Howell Mill Rd

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Falafel Nation

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Aziza

No reviews yet

Modern Israeli Cusine

Velvet Taco - Atlanta

No reviews yet

Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”

Redbird

No reviews yet

Redbird offers a fun, lively and comfortable atmosphere with a come as you are sensibility. The restaurant is designed to serve guests the way they want to eat most frequently - casually with friends, with delicious food to share and excellent beer, cocktails and wine selections.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston