Jenison restaurants you'll love

Go
Jenison restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Jenison

Jenison's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Thai
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Jenison restaurants

Bird Dogs image

HOT DOGS • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Bird Dogs

672 Baldwin St, Jenison

Avg 4.7 (409 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wazzup Dog$3.50
All beef hot dog, chilli and cheese
Pronto Pup$2.50
All beef hot dog only corn dog
Detroit Dog$3.50
Cony with natural casing, chilli. mustard, onion
More about Bird Dogs
Tacos El Cuñado - Jenison image

 

Tacos El Cuñado - Jenison

70589 C, Jenison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Trio$10.25
Taco Tuesday
Tacos$2.79
More about Tacos El Cuñado - Jenison
Bangkok Taste image

 

Bangkok Taste

674 Baldwin Street, Georgetown Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FR2. Bangkok Fried Rice
Fried rice with peas, carrots, onions, peapods, broccoli and eggs.
A1. Veggie Roll (1)$1.50
Vermicelli Noodles, cabbage, carrots and celery wrapped in a spring roll wrapper, fried until golden brown and served with plum sauce. (One per order)
FR1. Fried Rice
Fried rice with peas, carrots, onions and eggs.
More about Bangkok Taste
Map

More near Jenison to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Holland

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Grand Haven

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ada

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Coopersville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston