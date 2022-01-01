Jenison restaurants you'll love
Jenison's top cuisines
Must-try Jenison restaurants
More about Bird Dogs
HOT DOGS • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Bird Dogs
672 Baldwin St, Jenison
|Popular items
|Wazzup Dog
|$3.50
All beef hot dog, chilli and cheese
|Pronto Pup
|$2.50
All beef hot dog only corn dog
|Detroit Dog
|$3.50
Cony with natural casing, chilli. mustard, onion
More about Tacos El Cuñado - Jenison
Tacos El Cuñado - Jenison
70589 C, Jenison
|Popular items
|Taco Trio
|$10.25
|Taco Tuesday
|Tacos
|$2.79
More about Bangkok Taste
Bangkok Taste
674 Baldwin Street, Georgetown Township
|Popular items
|FR2. Bangkok Fried Rice
Fried rice with peas, carrots, onions, peapods, broccoli and eggs.
|A1. Veggie Roll (1)
|$1.50
Vermicelli Noodles, cabbage, carrots and celery wrapped in a spring roll wrapper, fried until golden brown and served with plum sauce. (One per order)
|FR1. Fried Rice
Fried rice with peas, carrots, onions and eggs.