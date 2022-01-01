Jenkintown restaurants you'll love
More about Curds N' Whey
SANDWICHES
Curds N' Whey
817 Old York Rd, Jenkintown
|Popular items
|California Salad
|$13.99
Grilled Chicken or Roasted Turkey, Spring Mix, Avocado, Onion, Cucumber & Tomato
|Maryellen Salad
|$13.99
Grilled Chicken, Chopped Romaine, Tomatoes, Honey Goat Cheese & Sugar Toasted Almonds
|Design Your Own Salad
|$13.99
Choose 1: Lettuce
Choose 1: Protein
Choose 4: Toppings
More about Lilly's Authentic Indian Cuisine
Lilly's Authentic Indian Cuisine
726 West Ave., Jenkintown
|Popular items
|Raita
|$4.97
Homemade fresh yogurt with cucumbers and herbs
|Saagwala
Your Choice cooked in blended spinach and spices
|Gobhi Manchurian
|$10.97
Battered fried cauliflower florets tossed in an Indo-Chinese sauce
More about 1910 Bar & Grille
1910 Bar & Grille
300 Meetinghouse Road, Jenkintown
|Popular items
|1910 Burger
|$13.00
8 oz of beef, cooper sharp cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, hickory smoked bacon on a brioche bun
|The Abington Club
|$12.00
Roasted turkey, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, aioli on toasted rye
|Cheesesteak
|$14.00
10z Shaved ribeye steak cooper sharp cheese served on liscio seeded roll
More about West Ave Grille
West Ave Grille
718 west ave grille, Jenkintown
|Popular items
|Chicken & Waffles
|$15.00
Belgian waffle topped with a fried boneless chicken breast and powdered sugar, served with syrup
|Pancakes
|$9.00
Signature buttermilk pancakes, with syrup and powdered sugar
|Chicken Mandarin
|$14.00
Crisp romaine, spring mix, cucumber, tomato, onion, mandarin oranges, peanuts, rice noodles, marinated chicken
More about PLNT Burger
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
PLNT Burger
1575 The Fairway, Jenkintown
|Popular items
|PLNT Cookies
|$2.99
Fresh-Baked Plant-Based Cookies. Choice of Chocolate Chip or PLNT Carrot-Oat-Pineapple
|PLNT Burger
|$7.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Pickles, Green Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomato, PLNT Sauce, Potato Bun
|8 PC Lil' Dippers
|$6.99
Crispy chik 'n nuggets accompanied by one of our chef-crafted, signature dipping sauces
More about Village Deli Online Ordering
Village Deli Online Ordering
1904 Jenkintown Road, Jenkintown
|Popular items
|Sausage Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$5.66
|Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$5.66
|Italian Hoagie
|$7.00
More about King's Corner
King's Corner
603 Summit Avenue, Jenkintown
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Logs
|$9.00
3 large pieces of mozzarella served with spicy aioli sauce
|Garlic Parm Tots
|$9.00
Tater tot sauce and fresh garlic and Parmesan cheese, topped with green onions, served with ranch dressing
|Fish and Chips
|$18.00
2 large pieces of fresh battered cod served with hand cut fries
More about Bilal Bakery Deli
Bilal Bakery Deli
723 West Ave, Jenkintown
|Popular items
|Classic Vanilla Cake
|$5.00
|Irresistable Cheese Pie
|$3.00
|Signature Banana Pudding
|$5.00
More about Simply Fruit Langhorne
Simply Fruit Langhorne
1661 The Fairway, Jenkintown
More about Fill A Bagel
Fill A Bagel
424 Old york rd, Jenkintown