Jenkintown restaurants you'll love

Jenkintown restaurants
Toast
  • Jenkintown

Jenkintown's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vegan
Must-try Jenkintown restaurants

Curds N' Whey image

SANDWICHES

Curds N' Whey

817 Old York Rd, Jenkintown

Avg 4 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
California Salad$13.99
Grilled Chicken or Roasted Turkey, Spring Mix, Avocado, Onion, Cucumber & Tomato
Maryellen Salad$13.99
Grilled Chicken, Chopped Romaine, Tomatoes, Honey Goat Cheese & Sugar Toasted Almonds
Design Your Own Salad$13.99
Choose 1: Lettuce
Choose 1: Protein
Choose 4: Toppings
More about Curds N' Whey
Lilly's Authentic Indian Cuisine image

 

Lilly's Authentic Indian Cuisine

726 West Ave., Jenkintown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Raita$4.97
Homemade fresh yogurt with cucumbers and herbs
Saagwala
Your Choice cooked in blended spinach and spices
Gobhi Manchurian$10.97
Battered fried cauliflower florets tossed in an Indo-Chinese sauce
More about Lilly's Authentic Indian Cuisine
1910 Bar & Grille image

 

1910 Bar & Grille

300 Meetinghouse Road, Jenkintown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
1910 Burger$13.00
8 oz of beef, cooper sharp cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, hickory smoked bacon on a brioche bun
The Abington Club$12.00
Roasted turkey, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, aioli on toasted rye
Cheesesteak$14.00
10z Shaved ribeye steak cooper sharp cheese served on liscio seeded roll
More about 1910 Bar & Grille
West Ave Grille image

 

West Ave Grille

718 west ave grille, Jenkintown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken & Waffles$15.00
Belgian waffle topped with a fried boneless chicken breast and powdered sugar, served with syrup
Pancakes$9.00
Signature buttermilk pancakes, with syrup and powdered sugar
Chicken Mandarin$14.00
Crisp romaine, spring mix, cucumber, tomato, onion, mandarin oranges, peanuts, rice noodles, marinated chicken
More about West Ave Grille
PLNT Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

PLNT Burger

1575 The Fairway, Jenkintown

Avg 4.6 (161 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PLNT Cookies$2.99
Fresh-Baked Plant-Based Cookies. Choice of Chocolate Chip or PLNT Carrot-Oat-Pineapple
PLNT Burger$7.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Pickles, Green Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomato, PLNT Sauce, Potato Bun
8 PC Lil' Dippers$6.99
Crispy chik 'n nuggets accompanied by one of our chef-crafted, signature dipping sauces
More about PLNT Burger
Village Deli Online Ordering image

 

Village Deli Online Ordering

1904 Jenkintown Road, Jenkintown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sausage Egg and Cheese Sandwich$5.66
Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich$5.66
Italian Hoagie$7.00
More about Village Deli Online Ordering
King's Corner image

 

King's Corner

603 Summit Avenue, Jenkintown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mozzarella Logs$9.00
3 large pieces of mozzarella served with spicy aioli sauce
Garlic Parm Tots$9.00
Tater tot sauce and fresh garlic and Parmesan cheese, topped with green onions, served with ranch dressing
Fish and Chips$18.00
2 large pieces of fresh battered cod served with hand cut fries
More about King's Corner
Gaul & Co MaltHouse image

 

Gaul & Co MaltHouse

704 Huntingdon Pike, Rockledge

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Gaul & Co MaltHouse
Bilal Bakery Deli image

 

Bilal Bakery Deli

723 West Ave, Jenkintown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Vanilla Cake$5.00
Irresistable Cheese Pie$3.00
Signature Banana Pudding$5.00
More about Bilal Bakery Deli
Restaurant banner

 

Simply Fruit Langhorne

1661 The Fairway, Jenkintown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Simply Fruit Langhorne
Restaurant banner

 

Fill A Bagel

424 Old york rd, Jenkintown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Fill A Bagel

