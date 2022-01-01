Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Banana pudding in Jenkintown

Jenkintown restaurants
Jenkintown restaurants that serve banana pudding

West Ave Grille image

 

West Ave Grille

718 west ave grille, Jenkintown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Pudding French Toast$16.00
Stuffed with homemade vanilla pudding, topped with nilla wafers, sliced bananas and whip cream
More about West Ave Grille
Item pic

 

Bilal Bakery Deli

723 West Ave, Jenkintown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Signature Banana Pudding$6.00
More about Bilal Bakery Deli

