Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Buffalo chicken sandwiches in
Jenkintown
/
Jenkintown
/
Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches
Jenkintown restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
Pizza Wheel
314 York Road, Jenkintown
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$17.00
More about Pizza Wheel
West Ave Grille
718 West Ave Grille, Jenkintown
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$16.00
Drenched in our homemade buffalo sauce and blue cheese drizzle
More about West Ave Grille
Browse other tasty dishes in Jenkintown
Curry
Cheesecake
Chicken Sandwiches
Bisque
Cheeseburgers
Pies
Chicken Noodle Soup
Eggplant Parm
More near Jenkintown to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(601 restaurants)
Conshohocken
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Ambler
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Horsham
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Glenside
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Bala Cynwyd
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Warminster
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Southampton
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Riverton
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(601 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(66 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(51 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(95 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(324 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(350 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(697 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(210 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(459 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston