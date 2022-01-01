Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Jenkintown
/
Jenkintown
/
Chicken Tenders
Jenkintown restaurants that serve chicken tenders
1910 Bar & Grille
300 Meetinghouse Road, Jenkintown
No reviews yet
Chicken Fingers & Fries
$10.00
Four chicken fingers served with fries and honey mustard
More about 1910 Bar & Grille
West Ave Grille
718 west ave grille, Jenkintown
No reviews yet
Chicken Fingers w/ fries
$14.00
More about West Ave Grille
