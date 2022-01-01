Coleslaw in Jenkintown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jenkintown restaurants that serve coleslaw

Curds N' Whey image

SANDWICHES

Curds N' Whey

817 Old York Rd, Jenkintown

Avg 4 (21 reviews)
Takeout
½ Lb. Coleslaw$3.49
1 Lb. Coleslaw$6.99
Coleslaw$6.99
More about Curds N' Whey
West Ave Grille image

 

West Ave Grille

718 west ave grille, Jenkintown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Coleslaw$4.00
More about West Ave Grille
King's Corner image

 

King's Corner

603 Summit Avenue, Jenkintown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw$3.00
More about King's Corner

