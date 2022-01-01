Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Jenkintown

Jenkintown restaurants
Jenkintown restaurants that serve crab cakes

Curds N' Whey image

SANDWICHES

Curds N' Whey

817 Old York Rd, Jenkintown

Avg 4 (21 reviews)
Takeout
(1) Crab Cake$13.99
West Ave Grille image

 

West Ave Grille

718 west ave grille, Jenkintown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Sandwich$19.00
Homemade jumbo crab cake, drizzled with lemon garlic aoili, served on a brioche bun with a choice of a side
