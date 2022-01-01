Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Jenkintown

Jenkintown restaurants
Jenkintown restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Curds N' Whey image

SANDWICHES

Curds N' Whey

817 Old York Rd, Jenkintown

Avg 4 (21 reviews)
Takeout
½ Lb. Egg Salad$4.49
Egg Salad Sandwich$9.99
1 Lb. Egg Salad$8.99
More about Curds N' Whey
Village Deli Online Ordering image

 

Village Deli Online Ordering

1904 Jenkintown Road, Jenkintown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg Salad Hoagie$7.25
Egg Salad Sandwich$6.50
More about Village Deli Online Ordering

