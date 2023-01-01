Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French onion soup in
Jenkintown
/
Jenkintown
/
French Onion Soup
Jenkintown restaurants that serve french onion soup
SANDWICHES
Curds N Whey
817 Old York Rd, Jenkintown
Avg 4
(21 reviews)
French Onion (Pint) (Hot Soup Of The Day)
$6.99
More about Curds N Whey
King's Corner
603 Summit Avenue, Jenkintown
No reviews yet
French Onion Soup
$9.00
House made onion soup, croutons, and melted blended cheese
More about King's Corner
Browse other tasty dishes in Jenkintown
Tacos
Egg Rolls
Tuna Sandwiches
Cheesecake
Noodle Soup
Coleslaw
Tuna Salad
Pretzels
More near Jenkintown to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(590 restaurants)
Conshohocken
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Ambler
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Horsham
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Glenside
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Warminster
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Bala Cynwyd
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Southampton
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Riverton
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(590 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(50 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(94 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(315 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(347 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(677 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(208 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(443 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston