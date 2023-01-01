Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French onion soup in Jenkintown

Jenkintown restaurants
Jenkintown restaurants that serve french onion soup

Curds N' Whey image

SANDWICHES

Curds N Whey

817 Old York Rd, Jenkintown

Avg 4 (21 reviews)
Takeout
French Onion (Pint) (Hot Soup Of The Day)$6.99
More about Curds N Whey
King's Corner image

 

King's Corner

603 Summit Avenue, Jenkintown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Onion Soup$9.00
House made onion soup, croutons, and melted blended cheese
More about King's Corner

