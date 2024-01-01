Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Jenkintown

Jenkintown restaurants
Toast

Jenkintown restaurants that serve greek salad

Consumer pic

 

Pizza Wheel

314 York Road, Jenkintown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$15.00
Greek Salad$14.00
More about Pizza Wheel
Curds N' Whey image

SANDWICHES

Curds N Whey

817 Old York Rd, Jenkintown

Avg 4 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$15.99
Romaine, Chopped Grilled Chicken, Olives, Feta, Cucumber, Tomato, & Roasted Red Peppers (feta dressing on the side unless another dressing is specified)
More about Curds N Whey

